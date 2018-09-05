Gas prices uncertain in face of weather concerns, upcoming change to winter blend

Gas prices are still holding their own in the Sunflower State.

“We’re looking at $2.66 for an average in Kansas,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “That’s still about 17 cents lower than the national average and Topeka’s at $2.53, so we’re even lower than the Kansas average. We’re at number 12 now for the lowest price in the nation.”

Inbound weather could change the price at the pump quickly.

“There might be some adjustment in pricing, just sort of ahead of what might be to come,” said Haugh. “We saw that a little bit last year with Harvey. The prices kind of went up a little bit because they were preparing for some down time with that. Right now, the two big things that are probably going to have an impact on supply is the Iranian sanctions and some of these storms.”

If we can dodge the negative impacts of both of those supply effects, there is a chance prices could go down.

“It should happen sometime this month,” said Haugh. “We will see a little bit of a drop due to the switchover to winter blend, which is less costly. Along with that, demand tends to go down, because kids are back in school, people are getting back into those routines and not doing as much traveling.”

For the latest, go to gasprices.aaa.com.