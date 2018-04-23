Gas prices up in Kansas, but still good relative to the rest of the country

Gas prices in Kansas have gone up, but not as much as the rest of the country.

“Kansas is currently number four in lowest gas prices across the nation,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “The national average today is $2.76 and Kansas is at $2.49. We’ve seen a seven cent jump on the month, where the nation has seen a seventeen cent jump on the month.”

The reason for the increase is simple supply and demand.

“Everybody is out and about and really using up that gasoline,” said Haugh. “The record has been set for April and exceeds a lot of the summer demand. As we get into summer months, it’s going to be interesting to see what that does as far as pressure on the price.”

OPEC’s control of the supply has caused prices to rise.

“They’re trying to get that, as they call, corrected and get that pushed upward,” said Haugh. “They are definitely trying to suppress output. The U.S. continues to keep pumping, but all of those folks that are in the OPEC agreement are definitely trying to get that price pushed up.”

Crude oil prices have fallen to $67.45 a barrel as of Monday on news of increased domestic production.