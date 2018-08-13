WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


88°F
Clear
Feels Like 92°
Winds SSE 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm90°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm83°
67°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
67°

Gas staying steady as we ready for the start of school

by on August 13, 2018 at 10:36 AM (3 hours ago)

Gas prices are still in the same ranges where they’ve been most of the summer in Kansas.

“In Kansas, our average is $2.67 a gallon,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “That’s pretty standard for what we’ve seen throughout this entire year. We’re about 45 cents more than we were a year ago.”

The higher relative price has had no effect on demand.

“I think we’re kind of used to this $2.50 to $2.60 to $2.70 price throughout the state this year,” said Steward. “I think people are just kind of absorbing that and taking it in stride and it hasn’t really stopped people from hitting the road.”

Kansas has remained in good shape relative to the rest of the country, as well.

“We’re 19, 20 cents less than the national average,” said Steward. “We’ve got the 11th cheapest gas in the United States. Overall, Kansans are pretty lucky, in that sense.”

For the latest on gas prices for your family’s trips, go to gasprices.aaa.com.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.