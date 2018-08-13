Gas staying steady as we ready for the start of school

Gas prices are still in the same ranges where they’ve been most of the summer in Kansas.

“In Kansas, our average is $2.67 a gallon,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “That’s pretty standard for what we’ve seen throughout this entire year. We’re about 45 cents more than we were a year ago.”

The higher relative price has had no effect on demand.

“I think we’re kind of used to this $2.50 to $2.60 to $2.70 price throughout the state this year,” said Steward. “I think people are just kind of absorbing that and taking it in stride and it hasn’t really stopped people from hitting the road.”

Kansas has remained in good shape relative to the rest of the country, as well.

“We’re 19, 20 cents less than the national average,” said Steward. “We’ve got the 11th cheapest gas in the United States. Overall, Kansans are pretty lucky, in that sense.”

