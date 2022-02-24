Gasoline in Kansas: Cheaper Than Most

The price at the pump continues to rise, but in Kansas, we’re still better off than in most of the rest of the country.
Triple-A says that Kansas’ average gas price of $3.21 a gallon is 32 cents below the national average, meaning the Sunflower State has the sixth lowest gas prices in the nation.
At $3.53 a gallon, the national average increased by 4 cents in the past week and has risen 21 cents in the past month.
The highest gas prices in the country – to no one’s surprise – are in California, with an average of $4.74 a gallon.
The lowest prices are just to the east in Missouri at $3.17 per gallon.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million barrels to 247.1 million barrels last week.
On the other hand, gasoline demand fell from 9.13 million barrels per day, to 8.57 million.