Gasoline Price Up A Penny In Kansas

Apr 6, 2021 @ 6:52am

Gasoline prices went up slightly in Kansas last week, amid pressure nationwide for upward movement in pump prices.

Nationwide, demand for gas rose almost four percent.

That put pressure on prices to move upward.

According to the Triple A, price changes ranged from a rise of fifteen cents per gallon to a drop of three cents.

Nationwide, the average was two-eighty-seven a gallon.

In Kansas, the price went up a penny a gallon, to two-sixty-six.

That put the Sunflower State at ninth-cheapest in the country.

One factor that may help to keep the national gas price average below three dollars a gallon is the price of crude, which accounts for nearly sixty percent of the price at the pump.

After hitting a twelve-month high of sixty-six dollars a barrel last month, crude has been priced mostly at the sixty dollar mark recently.

