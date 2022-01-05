Geary Community Hospital Closing ICU

A hospital in Kansas is being forced to close down its Intensive Care Unit – or ICU – by the end of the month.
The Geary Community Hospital in Junction City announced this week that because of the nationwide nursing shortage, along with a fiscal situation it says is beyond its control, they are going to shut down the hospital’s ICU.
The plan is to do a phased shutdown.
The hospital says they are coordinating with hospitals around the state and region to identify available beds.
The hospital emphasized in its announcement that the hospital is staying open.
While some departments will be impacted by the ICU closure, emergency care, critical support services, and clinics will still be available.
The hospital says it will attempt to retain employees by reassigning them to currently understaffed departments.