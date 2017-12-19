Geary County authorities warning of phone scam

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is letting the public know of a phone scam going on in the area.

Undersheriff Brad Clark said in a release Monday that the office has received numerous complaints regarding people claiming to be employees of the Sheriff’s Office, informing citizens an arrest warrant has been issued because they missed jury duty. The caller typically identifies himself as “Deputy Walker”.

Clark reminds citizens that agencies of the Federal, State and Local governments will not contact citizens by phone to inform them they have a warrant. Additionally, suspects will routinely contact members of the public to inform them they owe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) money or will claim they work for Microsoft and have detected a virus on a computer.

Due to the nature of technology used such as VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) and “spoofing”, identifying a suspect and their location is nearly impossible, leaving the monetary burden on the victim or a financial institution.

If something doesn’t seem right, just hang up! You can always call the Sheriff’s Office if you believe you have been the victim of a scam.