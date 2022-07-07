Geary County, Stormont Vail Reach Agreement

Geary County Commissioners have approved a contract with Stormont Vail Health. The Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees also approved the agreement.
Stormont Vail Health began discussions with the Geary Community Hospital and Geary County earlier this year when a community transition task force sought a way forward for the financially struggling organization.
The Hospital and related rural health clinic were faced certain closure.
Under the contract, Stormont Vail Health will manage Geary Community Hospital and rural health clinic until the end of the year.
During that time, teams at Geary Community Hospital and Stormont Vail Health will stabilize hospital and clinic operations, and install an electronic medical record system.
As long as conditions are met by the end of the year, Geary Community Hospital operations would close, and the Stormont Vail Health system take control.