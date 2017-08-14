Geopolitical tensions leave investors looking for safety, economist says

There are multiple economic impacts possible from the brinksmanship being shown by North Korea and the Trump administration, some will help people, while others will hurt.

“Interest rates will go lower, mortgage rates, typically,” said economist Ernie Goss from Creighton University. “They’ve gone down over the last month by about two tenths of one percent. Why has that happened? Investors globally are looking for safe havens. Where can I put my money that’s safe? So, they put their money in U.S. Treasuries. They loan us more money and that brings the interest rates down.”

The way the U.S. can put pressure on North Korea is to put pressure on China, and the best way that the U.S. can pressure China is through economic measures like trade restrictions.

“We’ve got about a $350 billion trade deficit with China,” said Goss. “We’re importing a lot more of their goods than they are importing of ours. China’s not a market economy, not fully, like we have. They may not react the way that we would like them to react. We could have trade skirmishes, erecting barriers. The last time we had a major trade dustup was before the Great Depression.”

Goss was referring to the Tariff Act of 1930. The Great Depression technically began with Black Tuesday in October of 1929, but the so-called Smoot-Hawley act was signed into law in March of 1930 and most economists agree that the tariffs worsened the downturn.

“When you have any real, jarring news, you could have that really cut into the Kansas economy,” said Goss.

Kansas number one export is transportation equipment, which is a high ticket item that can be easily pushed aside when economic conditions are uncertain. Also, the state is the fourth-largest exporter of frozen beef, and Japan announced in January that they are going to increase that tariff until next April from 38 to 50 percent. The decision affects all countries with which it does not have a free trade agreement. That would include the United States, since President Trump stepped away from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal.

“Exports are very important,” said Goss. “When you start having politics enter into the decision making, you do slow growth.”