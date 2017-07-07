WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


87°F
Clear
Feels Like 95°
Winds NNE 12 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear89°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
68°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy94°
75°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear97°
76°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy98°
76°

Georgia man pleads guilty in scheme that cost Kansas county

by on July 7, 2017 at 7:23 AM (5 hours ago)

A Georgia man pleaded guilty in a fraud scheme that cost Sedgwick County more than $566,000.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement Thursday that 49-year-old George James, of Brookhaven, Georgia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

James said someone called only A.H., asked to deposit some money into James’ account.

In October, Sedgwick County received an email from someone claiming to be from Cornejo and Sons asking the county to send payments to a new bank account.

The county sent about $566,000 to his James’ account in Georgia before realizing that Cornejo didn’t request the account change.

James transferred the money to bank accounts in China and Germany and spent some of it.

County officials said in April most of the lost money had not been recovered.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.