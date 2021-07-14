Get Kansas Unemployment Benefits? Read This

The Kansas Department of Labor is reminding people about a new law that requires individuals currently receiving unemployment benefits to complete the two-step program called “My Reemployment Plan.”
Claimants who do not participate in the program may be disqualified from receiving benefits.
KDOL encourages individuals who received notice of their participation in the program to complete the requirements immediately in order to prevent a disruption in their benefits.
Claimants were notified by KansasWorks on or after June 23, and have 7 days from the notification to get into compliance.
KDOL will begin to deny benefits for those out of compliance this Friday.
KansasWorks will continue to notify additional claimants as they become eligible.
The program requires claimants who have received three continuous weeks of unemployment to complete two steps:
Step one: Create or upload and submit your resume through KansasWorks.com.
Step two: Complete and submit the Job Search Plan Form.