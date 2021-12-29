Getting Paid To Relocate? Think It Through

Cities and states across the country offer financial incentives to attract workers. If you’re considering taking advantage of one of those programs, be sure to think it through first.
Topeka offers up to $10,000 for renting in the first year of a candidates move, or up to $15,000 for a home purchase.
That’s just one example of the workforce recruitment going on across the country.
Just be sure you’ve considered more than just the financial offer.
Read the program fine print, talk to your employer, and assess your own deal breakers before you pack your bags.
Most remote relocation programs have an application process with several rounds of interviews to screen prospective residents.
Only a fraction of applicants are accepted.
Don’t forget, any bonus may be taxed as income, so you need to set some money aside for the IRS.
Consider non-job factors like weather, cost of living, and available activities.