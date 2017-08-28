WIBW News Now!

Girl drowns at church party for middle-schoolers

by on August 28, 2017 at 8:55 AM (1 hour ago)

A Wichita church says a girl whose body was found in a lake drowned while attending a party for middle-schoolers.

The girl’s body was found Sunday afternoon. Wichita Fire Department Interim Chief Tammy Snow says the search began several hours earlier after the child’s parents came to pick up the youth from the party.

Emergency and fire crews searched the shoreline and found the body about 10 feet from shore and 10 feet under water.

Pathway Church said in a Facebook post that it “cannot fully express” its regret for the “horrific accident.”

The Maize School District sent a message Sunday night saying that the girl was a sixth-grader.

