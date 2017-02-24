Girls Wrestling Taking Hold In Kansas

With the Kansas state high school wrestling tournament going on this weekend, it’s worth noting that Kansas is working toward sanctioning the sport of girls’ wrestling in the state.

“We want to get to the point where girls have the opportunity to wrestle against other females, similar to other sports.” said McPherson High wrestling coach Doug Kretzer. “If you go out for track and you run the 100 meter dash, you want to run that 100 meter dash against your own gender.”

The Kansas State High School Activities Association says they require a minimum number of schools to review the proposal.

“We have to have 24 schools participating at the Varsity level before KSHSAA will accept the proposal for review,” said Kretzer. “That doesn’t guarantee that they’ll accept the proposal, that they’ll pass it, it just says, before they’ll even review it, we’ve got to have 24 schools.”

KSHSAA did not specify a minimum number of wrestlers for a school to be considered as participating. Kretzer believes girls will participate if they are asked and if they know that they will wrestle other girls, because he saw it happen in McPherson.

“We aggressively recruited in the high school in the desire to have a female wrestling team,” said Kretzer. “We made it as important as the boys’ team. We had announcements regularly. We had a meeting specific to any female in the high school that wanted to wrestle and wrestle against other females to meet us.”

The school also made it a priority to be trailblazers in the sport whether or not there were any other teams in the area. Twelve girls came out for McPherson’s team and McPherson was able to hold the first state championship for the sport earlier this month.

Thirty-six schools were represented at that meet according to the Hutchinson News and ten brought more than one wrestler.

That tournament was not sanctioned as a championship by KSHSAA.

Photo provided by Kendall Shaw