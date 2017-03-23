A glaring problem: Sheriff’s office gives tips for morning commute

Daylight Saving Time is here, but gaining an additional hour of daylight could pose a problem to younger, less experienced student drivers during their morning commute.

Deputy Shayna Anderson with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has several simple ideas that can make their drive less stressful.

“Invest in polarized sunglasses because they can help reduce glare,” said Anderson. “Utilize your sun visor. A lot of people like to store papers and “what-not” up there. We advise (that you) don’t store anything up there that way you can use it whenever you need to.”

Increasing the following distance between vehicles and keeping the windshield clean are other common-sense tips that Anderson offered.

“Increase your following distance to allow for a longer reaction time,” Anderson said. “Keep your windshield clean. That means free of smudges and fingerprints.”

Drivers can also use the lane markings to assist them if the sun’s rays become overwhelming.

“If you’re having a difficult time seeing the road, use lane markings to help guide you – similar to driving at night when approaching vehicle headlights make it difficult to see the roadway,” Anderson suggested. “So, use the center lane line and then the fog line to help you keep track of where you are on the road.”

For a complete list of Daylight Saving Time driving tips, you can go to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook.