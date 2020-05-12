GO Topeka distributes $250K in public grants through the HOST Relief Program
Since May 1, GO Topeka has distributed $250,000 in public grants to 74 Shawnee County small businesses through the HOST Relief Program. Each grant recipient received as much as $5,000 in aid. In April, $1 million in grants were approved by the Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) to provide additional small business support through the HOST Relief Program.
“These funds were able to let us pay our rent for March and April,” said Kelly Heston, grant recipient and co-owner of Gladiator Fighting Association/Heston’s Gladiator Academy. “This was very much appreciated.”
“We encourage all of our local small businesses to apply for these grants,” said Glenda Washington, senior vice president of Women & Minority Business Development, a program of GO Topeka. “We’re still a quarter of the way through this grant program and we want all small businesses, from our local daycares to our neighborhood restaurants, to be able to access the relief available to them.”
Applications for the HOST Relief Program small business grants may be found at SupportTopeka.com/HOST or by calling 785.246.6246 (English) or 785.246.6227 (Spanish).