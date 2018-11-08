Golden Gate Bridge jump survivor brings powerful message to Topeka

Seventeen Shawnee County youth have taken their own lives in the past four years. Kevin Hines is coming to Topeka to slow that trend.

“An Evening with Kevin Hines” will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 13, at 7 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The presentation is free and open to the public. It is brought to you by Shawnee County’s new youth suicide prevention initiative, “Suicide: Talk about it. Save a life.”

Hines has become an internationally known suicide prevention advocate since surviving his own jump off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000. He has a unique way of helping listeners understand the mindset of a person who is suicidal. That understanding then allows a parent or friend to help the person.

“Suicide is a tragedy that can hit any family,” said Pam Evans, Director of Marketing & Development at Family Service & Guidance Center, one of the coalition members. “It doesn’t discriminate based on race or ethnicity or economic status. All of us need to know what we can do to keep our kids safe.”

Hines will also be presenting to all five Shawnee County public high schools over the course of two days.

Evans said, “His openness and honesty really resonates with people, and his message of hope can inspire kids who are struggling.”

The “Suicide: Talk about it. Save a life” coalition is comprised of Family Service & Guidance Center; all five Shawnee County school districts; Hayden High School; and the Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

His Topeka appearances are generously underwritten by the Topeka Community Foundation, Family Service & Guidance Center, Bartlett & West and the Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition.