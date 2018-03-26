Good chances of rain Monday, Tuesday morning

A rainy day on Monday, with chances stretching into Tuesday morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm, with a high at 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low at 41.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high at 52. East southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 40.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 54.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 68.