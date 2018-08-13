WIBW News Now!

71°F
Clear
Feels Like 71°
Winds ESE 4 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm89°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm82°
68°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
67°

Good rain potential in the early part of the week

by on August 13, 2018 at 5:03 AM (3 hours ago)

Scattered showers and a few storms will move in from the south this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: More widespread rain is likely this afternoon, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Occasional rain and storms tonight, with a low at 70.

Tomorrow: Showers with a few thunderstorms and a high at 82.

Wednesday: Rain ends in the morning, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, with a high at 84. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm and a low at 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high at 83.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 87.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.