Good rain potential in the early part of the week

Scattered showers and a few storms will move in from the south this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: More widespread rain is likely this afternoon, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Occasional rain and storms tonight, with a low at 70.

Tomorrow: Showers with a few thunderstorms and a high at 82.

Wednesday: Rain ends in the morning, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, with a high at 84. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm and a low at 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high at 83.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 87.