It will feel as warm today as it has in quite a while.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog across parts of northeast Kansas through mid morning. Then, a nice warm up, with a high at 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Breezy, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 55. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 58.