Goodbye summer, hello fall

A big change is coming between today and tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, windy and hot, with a high at 95. South winds 15-35 mph.

Tonight: Clouding up, with showers and storms late tonight and overnight and a low at 65.

Tomorrow: A few morning showers and storms, with a high at 70.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high at 93. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low at 63. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high at 72.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.