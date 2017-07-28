Goodyear contract set to expire

The workers contract at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Topeka is coming to an end on July 29th, and preparations are being made in case of a work stoppage.

The Topeka plant is one of five plants involved in negotiations as members of the United Steelworkers and Goodyear seek to reach an agreement.

Goodyear says on its negotiations site at goodyearnegotiations.com that the key issues in the negotiations are productivity, operational flexibility and health care benefits.

Goodyear Communications Manager Barbara Hatala sent the following statement Friday night:

“Our goal is to reach an agreement that positions both the United Steelworkers and Goodyear for success by the contract expiration date of July 29. We prefer to keep discussions private and therefore, can’t provide details.”

The plants affected in case of a stoppage would be in Topeka, Akron, OH, Danville, VA, Fayetteville, NC and Gadsden, AL.

The current contract covers approximately 7000 workers.