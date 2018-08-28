Google announces resources for military members, spouses to transition to the workforce

Google announced new tools and resources this week to help service members transition into civilian jobs. The announcement is part of the tech company’s Grow with Google initiative to help create economic opportunities for Americans.

“Veterans will be able to find jobs that correspond well to the skills that they gained in the military whenever they search for jobs on Google,” said Joy Xi, product lead with Google. “For example, when someone searches jobs for veterans, types that into Google, we’ll allow them to tell us exactly what they did in the military, using a code called the Military Occupation Specialty.”

To help veteran-owned or led businesses identify themselves to potential customers, Google Maps and Search will offer a new attribute. Users will see the “veteran-led” designation when searching for a place on Android or iOS mobile device or in Google Maps when they open a business listing and tap the two-line description of the business to see the attributes associated with that business.

“We are giving a grant to the USO to support the Google IT Support Professional certificate,” said Xi. “People can go through the program both active military and veterans and military spouses and they get the scholarship through Google to become a qualified IT professional.”

As the majority of IT support positions do not require a college degree but do require prior experience, this certificate is designed to give learners the training and experience they need to get a job in this growing field.