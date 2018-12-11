Google has several holiday ideas to help make the season bright

Google is working to lead the way in making sure people use technology to connect, but not to forget those who they are with right now.

“We’re introducing this idea of JOMO, the joy of missing out,” said Justin Burr, Google Technology Expert. “We’re so addicted to all of our different technology items. There’s an idea of JOMO, where you’re just spending time with your loved ones. You’re not constantly looking at screens.”

Burr suggests using your Google Assistant to plan ahead so that you can spend time with your loved ones.

“You can ask for recipe ideas, what type of recipe you need,” said Burr. “You can curate special music playlists with Youtube Music, figure out if you need to go buy something for the last minute. You can get quick directions from Google Maps to a specific store and figure out what their holiday hours might be, or if it’s very popular at a specific time.”

For those with kids that are looking forward to Santa’s arrival, Google can help them have fun while they wait for Christmas Eve.

“The Santa Tracker’s awesome,” said Burr. “It’s going live on December 24. You can actually go to the website right now. It’s santatracker.google.com. Even though Santa’s still up in the North Pole getting ready for the big day, you can go and check out a lot of interactive games.”

Kids can call Santa through the Google Assistant. Just say, Hey, Google, call Santa and he can interact with the kids.

Screenshot courtesy: Google Santa Tracker