Google wants to help you save holiday cash

Google wants to help you save money this holiday season.

“What are the things that are most stressful to people?” asked LaToya Drake, Google Technology Expert. “What we see, based on the questions and a lot of the interest is, how can I make sure I’m getting the best deal for flights? How can I make sure I’m getting the best deal for hotels? What we start to find is most people don’t know if the price they’re seeing is the best?”

Google is able to sift through all the sites and find you the best price based on data.

“In Google Flights, we’re starting to give you the deals,” said Drake. “You can also set those alerts that I know a lot of people know about, that let you know when the price has dropped to the lowest point that it’s going to absolutely drop. Same with hotels.”

Christmas shopping is changing with the ability to get the best price in the palm of your hand on your smartphone.

“It’s the ability to shop based on what you’re seeing in real time,” said Drake. “There’s a feature that is built into many of our new phones and coming to everyone pretty soon no matter what device you’re using. It’s called Lens. What it allows you to do is, take your camera on your phone that we all have in our hands and all have in our pockets. If you see a sofa that you enjoy, you see a lamp that you enjoy, shoes, all you have to do is hold your phone up to that particular product and then you can automatically shop for it.”

You can also search for things near you, if you’d rather go to a brick and mortar store to buy your product to be sure you have it rather than getting it shipped to you. For more, just go to Google and type in the search bar.