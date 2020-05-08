GOP critic moves to curb Kansas governor’s emergency power
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s top Republican legislative critic on Thursday launched an effort to curb the governor’s power in emergencies.
Senate President Susan Wagle also wants to impose oversight over the spending of federal coronavirus aid and force Kelly to provide tax relief to struggling businesses.
Wagle is a Wichita Republican and U.S. Senate candidate and she announced Thursday that she is directing the chairs of four Senate committees to have meetings ahead of May 21, the last and only other day the Legislature is set to be in session this year.
Democratic leaders saw Wagle’s move as partisan.