GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate’s bid to repeal ‘Obamacare’

by on July 28, 2017 at 4:51 AM (45 mins ago)

Opponents of the Republican drive to repeal “Obamacare” have dealt President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers a huge blow, rejecting a measure to roll back parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Unable to pass even a so-called “skinny repeal,” it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill despite seven years of promises to repeal Obama’s signature legislation.

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona cast a key vote against the measure. 

Two other Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, also voted against the bill.

At the end of a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell said, “This is clearly a disappointing moment.”

He also said after the early Friday vote: “I regret that our efforts were not enough, this time.”

McConnell said: “It’s time to move on.”

He then put the health bill on hold and announced the Senate would take up other legislation next week.

Trump sent a Twitter post saying “3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down.  As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!”

