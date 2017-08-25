WIBW News Now!

GOP discord might not bode well for raising debt ceiling

by on August 25, 2017 at 10:34 AM (1 hour ago)

Frayed relations between President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress might not bode well for raising the debt ceiling.

In a matter of weeks the nation will reach its $19.9 trillion borrowing limit.

If Congress doesn’t raise the limit, the federal government could be unable to pay its bills, and that would likely roil the financial markets and lead to serious, even unforeseen consequences.

Trump is scolding Republican lawmakers, tweeting that they easily could have avoided the problem and raised the debt limit. He says the matter is now “a mess.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan is assuring Americans that Congress will pass legislation to pay the nation’s debts. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also says there’s no chance at all that the debt ceiling won’t be raised.

