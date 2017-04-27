WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


37°F
Clear
Feels Like 34°
Winds West 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain63°
49°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy69°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain51°
41°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain49°
38°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain63°
45°

GOP lawmakers in Kansas working on new income tax proposals

by on April 27, 2017 at 7:04 AM (5 mins ago)

Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas are working on new proposals for raising income taxes to fix the state budget that include a plan similar to one GOP Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Wednesday that fellow GOP senators are drafting a plan to retain separate rates for lower- and upper-income earners.

He said another plan would return Kansas to three tax rates. The governor vetoed a bill in February that would have done the same thing.

Brownback told reporters Wednesday that he still likes the idea of a single rate for all filers.

GOP lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. But the state is facing budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through
June 2019.

Lawmakers resume their annual session Monday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.