GOP muscling tax bill through House; hits senator roadblock

by on November 16, 2017 at 7:30 AM (2 mins ago)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with President Donald Trump urging them on to a critically needed
legislative victory and GOP House leaders exuding confidence they have the votes.

But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the first Republican senator to say he opposes his party’s politically must-do tax legislation.

That signaled potential problems for GOP leaders.

Passage of a similar package seemed assured Thursday in the House, where a handful of dissidents conceded they expected to be steamrolled by a GOP frantic to claim its first major legislative victory of the year.

Trump planned to visit House GOP lawmakers at the Capitol in what seemed likely to be a pep rally, not a rescue mission.

