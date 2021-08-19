GOP Questions Kelly on Spending

Republican legislators are accusing Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first.
The disagreement was first reported by the Sunflower State Journal.
Lawmakers threatened to “explore all necessary legal actions” if she does not seek approval from leaders of the Legislature before state agencies spend relief dollars.
Their dispute centers on relief funds that agencies received before the state’s current 2022 budget year began July 1.
The Republicans contend that a budget measure approved by lawmakers and signed by Kelly in May required an advisory committee’s review and legislative leaders’ consent for any spending starting July 1st.
Kelly’s office contends the spending in question falls under a plan legislative leaders approved in June 2020, allocating $1.8 billion in federal relief funds.