Gordon Continues His Hot Streak as Royals Top Tigers

Ned Yost was happy to see Jorge Soler’s pitch recognition sharpen, slugging first baseman Lucas Duda produce some timely hits and Alex Gordon’s long-awaited breakout continue for at least another day.

For once, the Royals manager had plenty of reasons to praise his offense.

Duda finished with three hits and drove in four, and Soler and Gordon went deep along with catcher Salvador Perez as Kansas City outscored the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Thursday to open their four-game series.

Everyone in the starting lineup had at least one hit except for Cheslor Cuthbert, and he came within a couple feet of a home run in the seventh inning. Kansas City finished with 13 hits in all.

Chad Bell (0-1) allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings in relief of Mike Fiers to take the loss, though nobody on the mound was very effective. Bell was optioned out after the game.

Eric Skoglund likewise struggled for Kansas City, but Kyle McCarthy (3-0) wiggled out of a key sixth-inning jam before pitching a clean seventh to earn the victory.