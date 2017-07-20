WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


97°F
Clear
Feels Like 108°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear101°
78°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
81°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy100°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy91°
70°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy90°
67°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

Gordon Drives in Moss in Wild Ninth Inning Rally

by on July 20, 2017 at 10:28 AM (4 hours ago)

Brandon Moss doubled off the wall in the ninth to score the tying run, and Alex Gordon drove him home with a sacrifice fly to bail out closer Kelvin Herrera and give the Kansas City Royals a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Moss homered in the third inning before coming through against Tigers closer Justin Wilson (3-4) in the ninth _ shortly after Mikie Mahtook’s two-run shot off Herrera had given Detroit the lead.

Moss went to third on the throw to the plate, and Gordon sent a fly ball to center that was just deep enough to give him his sixth career walk-off RBI and the Royals a much-needed win.

They had lost the first two games of the series and seven of eight overall.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.