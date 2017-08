Patchy fog in spots this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm, with a high at 89.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 90.