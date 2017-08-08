Gorgeous Tuesday ahead

Low clouds this morning will give way to a beautiful day.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny this afternoon, with a high at 81 and light winds.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Rain and storm chances increase during the afternoon, with a high at 80.

Tomorrow night: Occasional rain and storms, with a low at 66.

Thursday: Sunny with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 80. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.

Tomorrow night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 87.