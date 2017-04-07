Gorsuch confirmed; Senate approves Trump nominee, 54-45

The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The vote was 54-45 on Friday.

The victory gives President Donald Trump’s 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court and his party a much-needed political win after failing to pass legislation on health care and other issues.

The final confirmation vote came after Senate Republicans rewrote the chamber’s rules, voting to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominees.

The change allowed the Senate to proceed to the final vote with a simple majority.

Democrats opposed Gorsuch in part because Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.

In a statement released Friday, Senator Pat Roberts, a Republican from Kansas, said Gorsuch will make an “extraordinary” justice.

“He has had an outstanding judicial record and is highly respected and supported by individuals in the judicial community who align on all sides of the political spectrum. Judge Gorsuch previously served in the 10th Circuit, which includes my home state of Kansas. Our state has seen firsthand that he is a judge who follows the law and applies the text of the Constitution and statues impartially.”

Roberts also lashed out at Senate Democrats, saying he “regrets” their decision to hold the first-ever partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee.

“I am discouraged by the political tactics used by the minority to delay business in the Senate, fighting us every step of the way simply because they don’t like the President,” Roberts said. “In 2013, Majority Leader Harry Reid forced us down this so-called nuclear path with partisan warfare. Gambling he would retain the majority, his party now finds the shoe on the other foot. While some may think we have won by using this tool in the short term, in the years to come, we may find ourselves lamenting on how the Senate once was and will never again be the body that protects the rights of the minority… I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to end their partisan warfare to prevent further damage to this institution.”

The Supreme Court says Gorsuch will be sworn in as the 113th justice on Monday in separate ceremonies at the court and the White House.

Justices take two oaths, one required by the Constitution and the other set by federal law.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Gorsuch in a private ceremony in the justices’ conference room at 9 a.m.

Later Monday, Justice Anthony Kennedy will ask his former law clerk and new colleague to take the second oath in a public ceremony at the White House. The

court did not give a time for the White House event.

Gorsuch will officially be a member of the court once he takes the two oaths.