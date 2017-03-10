Gov. Brownback signs order to hasten relief to fire-scarred state

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is easing the state’s motor-carrier laws to help hasten deliveries of relief supplies to farmers and ranchers affected by massive wildfires.

The governor on Thursday signed an executive order waiving certain transportation regulations to make it easier to immediately deliver large quantities of hay, feed, fencing materials and other relief items.

“Together as a state, we stand with those who lost their homes, their livestock, and their barns,” stated Brownback. “As fires continue to sweep across our state, Kansans are standing shoulder to shoulder with their neighbors to deliver relief and support. Even as we continue the fight to contain and defeat these fires, this executive order assists and expedites the arrival of recovery supplies as our communities begin to rebuild in the wake of these wildfires.”

According to a release, Brownback signed the order in the Clark County Command Center. While visiting the county that has seen more than 85-percent of its landmass burned, Brownback conducted a land assessment tour and attended the Ashland High School pep rally.

On Wednesday, Brownback visited the Hutchinson Command Center where he conducted both an aerial and land assessment tour and visited with the Red Cross providing shelter to displaced families.

Numerous wildfires in Kansas have charred more than 1,000 square miles of land and damaged or destroyed dozens of structures since last weekend.

The firefight Thursday was focused on four counties, down from 21 on Monday.

One blaze, encompassing two counties along Kansas’ southern border with Oklahoma, is the biggest wildfire on record in Kansas.