Gov. Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wasted little time to veto a bipartisan bill to expand Medicaid.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Republican governor says he shot down the bill because “it fails to serve the truly vulnerable before the able-bodied, lacks work requirements to help able-bodied Kansans escape poverty, and burdens the state budget with unrestrainable entitlement costs.”

Brownback also claims the bill would allocate more tax dollars the Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry.

“From its infancy, the state of Kansas has affirmed the dignity and equality of each human life. I will not support this legislation that continues to fund organizations that undermine a culture of life.”

Brownback has strongly opposed former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which passed in 2010.

Legislation that would expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover as many as 180,000 Kansans was sent to Brownback on Wednesday

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan approval, passing the House with an 81-44 vote. The Senate on Tuesday approved the measure 25-14.

Shortly before the veto was announced, the a coalition of local chambers from across the state, which represents more than 13,000 large and small businesses in Kansas, gave its collective endorsement to the expansion bill.

In a news release, the coalition says access to health care is vital to the state’s job market. They contend that KanCare – the state’s privatized Medicaid program – hinders productivity in the workforce and hurts businesses.

“Currently, KanCare is cumbersome and costly for providers, especially smaller providers, to deal with. In addition, health care costs of uninsured individuals are being passed on to businesses and providers throughout the state.

Estimates have shown that Brownback’s steadfast refusal to expand Medicaid has cost the state billions in federal tax breaks and funds to support the program.

A vote to override the veto could come as early as today.

The governor’s full veto statement can be read here.