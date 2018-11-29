WIBW News Now!

Gov. elect Kelly says she will not follow Brownback’s method of selecting appeals court judges

on November 29, 2018

Governor elect Laura Kelly says she will not follow former Governor Sam Brownback’s method of selecting appellate court judges.

Kelly will need to appoint a new Kansas Court of Appeals judge soon after she takes office in January because Judge Patrick McAnany is retiring.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Kelly will have a nonpartisan nominating committee filter the applications and send her a list of three candidates. That is similar to the procedure used before Brownback changed it to allow him to make judicial appointments directly, subject to Senate confirmation.

Kelly said in a statement Wednesday that she will use the merit-based process similar to that used for Kansas Supreme Court appointments.  She said she believes that makes the process more transparent for the public.

