      Weather Alert

Gov. Kelly extends Kansas’ Stay Home Order to May 3

Apr 15, 2020 @ 2:40pm

Citing the predicted peak of COVID-19 cases in Kansas, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has extended the state’s stay-home order through May 3.

“Unfortunately, cases continue to increase, and new counties continue to have confirmed cases,” Kelly said Wednesday, during her daily virus-focused news conference held Wednesday afternoon. “Internal and external modeling predict a peak somewhere between the 19th and the 29th of April.”

The original stay-home order was set to expire April 19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 1,494 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 68 cases from Tuesday.

Kansas has now had 76 deaths, up 7 from Tuesday’s figure of 69.

 

Story credit: Brian Hagen MSC Radio News

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman