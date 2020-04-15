Gov. Kelly extends Kansas’ Stay Home Order to May 3
Citing the predicted peak of COVID-19 cases in Kansas, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has extended the state’s stay-home order through May 3.
“Unfortunately, cases continue to increase, and new counties continue to have confirmed cases,” Kelly said Wednesday, during her daily virus-focused news conference held Wednesday afternoon. “Internal and external modeling predict a peak somewhere between the 19th and the 29th of April.”
The original stay-home order was set to expire April 19.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 1,494 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 68 cases from Tuesday.
Kansas has now had 76 deaths, up 7 from Tuesday’s figure of 69.
