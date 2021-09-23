Government Assist Available for Internet, Phone Costs

If you are struggling to pay for phone and internet service while navigating back to school costs, help is available.
Kansans in need of assistance can apply for the Lifeline program and the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
Both programs help low-income families and individuals stay connected so they can access healthcare, attend classes, find jobs, and call for help in an emergency.
Anyone who qualifies for Lifeline also qualifies for Emergency Broadband.
Lifeline provides discounts up to $17.02 per month on phone service and broadband.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides a $50 per month broadband discount.
Participants also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.
Both programs offer additional discounts for subscribers living on tribal lands.
More information is available at KCC.ks.gov
Click on the Lifeline link.