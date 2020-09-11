Government Farmer’s Website Updated
An update to farmers.gov now provides access to farmers and ranchers who are members of an entity, as well as individuals and entities with powers of attorney to conduct online business with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Additionally, online services once available through NRCS’s Conservation Client Gateway will be moved to farmers.gov in the coming weeks.
This update expands the scope to include farmers and ranchers who are members of an entity, as well as people with a power of attorney form on file with USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
Producers, entities, and those acting on their behalf can securely interact with NRCS, sign and download documents, request conservation assistance, submit questions, and view conservation contract information.
Producers can access these conservation features by desktop computer, tablet, or phone.
Future self-service features that will be available through the farmers.gov portal include the ability to request financial assistance, view and request application details, and upload and access their important conservation practice and contract documents.