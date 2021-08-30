Government Rent Payments Slow

A state agency is pushing to process hundreds of applications for coronavirus relief funds from Kansas renters facing eviction and their landlords after spending weeks this spring hiring and training more than 100 new employees to do the work.
The state’s Housing Resources Corporation is handling the bulk of the emergency rental assistance in Kansas.
Most of its money hasn’t yet been distributed.
The Kansas agency is now finishing about 500 applications per week.
The Treasury Department said the agency had distributed 17% of its $188 million first portion of aid by the end of last week.
Executive Director Ryan Vincent said the federal government created an “administrative heavy” program requiring his agency to get new computer software and more than triple its normal staff of 40 to 50 people.
According to the Treasury Department, Kansas was 13th among states for the percentage of funds spent in July.