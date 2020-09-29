Governor Announces New COVID-19 Testing Plan
Governor Laura Kelly has announced a COVID-19 testing strategy that will target asymptomatic Kansans in areas with high community spread.
The Reflector reports that the current state plan limits access to testing for those with symptoms or exposure to individuals with confirmed infections.
Phase one of the state’s new plan will provide testing for those without symptoms in at-risk settings, like correctional facilities, schools, and nursing homes.
Kelly said the goal of the new plan is to help cover gaps in testing across the state.
Kelly announced the expanded testing strategy — paid for with more than $50 million in CARES act funding allocated to testing in September — following the highest number of cases in a reporting period for the state.
Kelly said the state is currently administering about 16,000 tests per week, and under the new plan that number should continue to grow.
Phase one will focus on screening the population by adding asymptomatic carriers in at-risk areas.