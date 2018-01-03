Governor Brownback names Bob Murray interim spokesperson

Governor Sam Brownback on Wednesday announced that Bob Murray will fill the role of interim spokesperson throughout the remainder of his time in office.

Murray currently serves as Special Assistant to the Governor and will continue in that position. He has worked for Governor Brownback for over 20 years and previously worked as Communications Director and Press Secretary when Governor Brownback was elected to the United States Senate.

Rachel Whitten has been working as spokesperson as well as serving as Director of Public Relations at the Department of Revenue since August 18. Whitten is returning full time to her role at Revenue.

“I very much appreciate Rachel’s service to the state of Kansas and my office. She stepped in and worked two full time jobs, handling all the responsibilities with true professionalism,” Governor Brownback said. “With the legislative session about to begin it is important for Rachel to devote her full attention to the Department of Revenue. I am appreciative of Bob for his willingness to step into this role for the remainder of my time in office.”

Murray will assume his new role as spokesperson on January 4.