Governor Calls for Commission To Re-District
Governor Laura Kelly has called for the creation of a nonpartisan commission to handle redrawing state legislative and congressional districts after a video surfaced that shows a top Republican lawmaker discuss how gerrymandering can help oust the state’s sole Democratic member of Congress.
Senate President Susan Wagle can be seen in the video talking to a conservative Wichita group last month about the importance of winning upcoming elections.
She said the wins were crucial so Republicans will have the votes to override an anticipated Kelly veto of a GOP-drawn congressional map.
“I’m going to go ahead and come out now and call for a nonpartisan voting commission to be established to oversee our new electoral maps,” Kelly, a Democrat, said in an interview with The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle.
State law calls for the Legislature to pass and the governor to sign new maps every decade.
Wagle said on the video, “I guarantee you we can draw four Republican congressional maps.”