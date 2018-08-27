Governor Colyer Appoints Interim Secretary of Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism

Governor Jeff Colyer announced today the appointment of Linda Craghead to serve as Interim Secretary of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism.

Craghead, who is currently Assistant Secretary of KDPWT, will replace Secretary Robin Jennison who is leaving KDPWT to become Executive Director of the Kansas State Fair.

“I’d like to thank Secretary Jennison for his service,” said Governor Colyer. “We are grateful for his willingness to serve the people of Kansas, and we wish him the best of luck going forward.”

“Linda has done an excellent job in her role as Assistant Secretary, and I have no doubt that she will continue to serve the people of Kansas well as the Interim Secretary,” the Governor added.

Ms. Craghead has served at KDPWT since 2011 where her duties included managing the Park and Tourism divisions of the department as well as overseeing the transition of Tourism from the Department of Commerce to its current home in KDPWT. She is from Alma and graduated from Kansas State with a degree in Animal Science & Agriculture.

“I appreciate this opportunity from Governor Colyer,” Craghead said. “We are all sad to see Robin leave, and I am ready to step up and continue working hard for the people of Kansas.”