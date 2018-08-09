Governor Colyer Calls on Kobach To Recuse Himself From Providing Election Advice to County Election Officers

Due to information gathered in the past two days, Governor Colyer called on Kris Kobach to recuse himself from providing election advice to local election officials.
“Voters in Kansas who took the time to vote deserve to have their ballots counted,” said Gov. Colyer.
“Advising county clerks to discard mail-in ballots that were clearly mailed by Tuesday is unacceptable and must not stand.”
The full letter from the Governor to Kobach can be found at this link. An excerpt can be found below.
From the letter:
“It has come to my attention that your office is giving advice to county election officials – as recently as a conference call yesterday – and you are making public statements on national television which are inconsistent with Kansas law and may serve to suppress the vote in the ongoing primary election process.”