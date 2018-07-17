WIBW News Now!

Governor Colyer receives endorsement from the NRA

July 17, 2018

The National Rifle Association has endorsed Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer in his Republican primary race against a field that includes Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach touted his own endorsement Monday by Gun Owners of America.  The group describes itself as a “no-compromise” gun-rights organization.

Colyer released a copy of a letter Monday from the NRA’s political action committee backing Colyer and giving him an “A” rating.  The letter became public shortly after Kobach announced his endorsement.

Colyer and Kobach have both portrayed themselves in their August 7th primary race as strong supporters of gun rights.  Gun-rights advocates are a key part of the Kansas GOP’s base.

Kobach rides in parades in a jeep painted with a U.S. flag design with a replica machine gun on back

