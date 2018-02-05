Governor Colyer signs first executive order regarding sexual harassment training

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer signed an executive order on Monday concerning sexual harassment training policy for the administration.

“With this order, we are going to be doing some very extensive things and major changes in the area of sexual harassment,” said Colyer. “I want to be very firm and very positive for this, because we are going to have a positive, professional environment for everyone to work. Sexual harassment will not be tolerated, period.”

Every agency under the executive branch will be required to review its sexual harassment policy at least every three years, or sooner if there are other issues that come up.

“Every employee, every intern, every contractor is going to be receiving a copy of the policy,” said Colyer. “They will sign for that policy. I want people to be aware.”

Colyer went one step further, however.

“I am going to make sure that every employee under the executive branch, every intern, everyone knows and will receive sexual harassment training and that this training, I have mandated, is going to be happening and be completed before the end of the fiscal year. I am told that this is probably one of the few states that has required this sort of training for every single employee of the executive branch.”

Colyer said he thinks its important that people see that the executive branch is transparent and responsive. Specifics on what consequences would come if the policy were violated were not outlined at Monday’s event.